Rehabilitation of parks, 3.200 trees were planted at Lapraka’s park
27/12/2016 - 18:23
Along with the big park at the lake and the park in Kashar, Tirana will have another small park in Laprakë.

Work for planting 320 trees has already begun where the waste dump was located.

Tirana’s Mayor inspected the Laprakë tree plantings and planted several trees himself.  He also responded to those who had criticism of City Hall’s work.

The Mayor invited the critics to join him and plant a tree instead of slandering against city hall.

320 new trees will be part of this park, which is hoped to be part of the orbital forest of the capital.

