Registrations in high schools, Parents called to register children in schools near their houses

Registration of students in high schools will begin by the end of August and the beginning of September.

High School Directors called on parents to register their children in high schools near their houses, in order to avoid overcrowded classes.

The director of ‘Sami Frashëri” high school says that only students from three primary schools located nearby, or those who live near to the high school, will be accepted.

“There are a large number of requests to register at Sami Frashëri High School.

“This is related to the good results of the students who study here, and of the tireless efforts of the teachers” – says the director.

Sami Frashëri High School currently has 1,600 students, around 600 more than the actual capacity of the school.

The director of the high school says that this is related to the good performance of the school.

Students must be equipped with a birth certificate, which has been issued in the last 6 months, and an original diploma from their primary school.

