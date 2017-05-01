Registration of candidates, 3 CEC members: Registration made on April 29 is illegal

The political crisis for the June 18 elections seems to have also included the Central Election Commission.

After the statement of the C-E-C chairwoman that the deadline for the registration of parties ends on May 3, three members of the opposition at the commission say that the registration of candidates for elections was made after the deadline, as according to them, the deadline ended on April 28, and not April 29.

For this reason, they say the registration of candidates is illegal and not valuable.

The three members of the opposition at the Central Election Commission argue that the recent actions show that the C-E-C is at the majority’s service.

They accuse the chairman of the Elections Commission of exceeding his capabilities.

The three members claim that the C-E-C cannot make changes and set another deadline, and that the Election Commission risks damaging the electoral process.

