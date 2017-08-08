Reform on inspectorates, Chief inspector: Restructuring begins in September

Work for the reform on inspectorates, which predicts a reduction in the number of inspectorates from 16 to around 6 or 7, will start in September.

The General Chief Inspector, Shkëlqim Hajdari, will lead this important reform.

He called on the business owners not to allow inspections from anyone who appears in person to their business with a paper and a pen, as the law states only online inspections can be conducted.

The Chief Inspector added that the restructuring will last 2-3 years and that the Inspectorates for Environment, Health and Food, the inspectorate for the Protection of Territory, the Technical Inspectorate and the Work and Transport inspectorates will likely all merge into one central inspectorate.

“We will reformat the basis for, as well as the aims and objectives of checks conducted by inspectorates.

“We will have a smaller number of inspectorates and business owners will have the capacity refuse inspections occurring in a corrupt way.

“Inspectors must meet their legal obligations and conduct inspections through honest administrative processes and standardized documents.

“This will occur through a regulated online procedure.

“I can say with responsibility that all the inspectors of the 16 state inspectorates are trained by the central inspectorate and are equipped with that which is necessary for online inspection” – declared the Chief Inspector.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter