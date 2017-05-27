Reactions to DP’s list, MP Bregu: A chapter of my political life in DP has been closed

Democrat MP Majlinda Bregu has reacted to the absence of her name on the Democratic Party candidates’ list, drafted by the DP chairman.

Thanking those who have demonstrated trust in her by loyally voting for the Democratic Party for years, DP MP Bregu apologized for not doing more during her 4 years as an opposition MP, releasing the following statement:

“Another chapter of my political life has been closed in order to start a new chapter, without a doubt in the Democratic Party of the real democrats. I am out of the list made by Lulzim Basha for those who wanted the DP out of elections.

“I am out of the list. Out of the group, who said nothing or caused disaster in order to justify the absurdity of the Democratic Party’s absence from elections. I am out of the list that contains people without civil or political courage, which contains friends and former friends. Out of the list that contains so-called democrats, who stay silent while the first opposition party in Albania fades out of existence.

“I am out of the list of people who, just last night, fell asleep without having a connection to the Democratic Party, but wake up today listed in the highest positions.

“It is a privilege to be out of the list, together with those who asked for the DP to enter elections without considering the personal cost. Meanwhile, those who wanted the Democratic Party out of elections are now listed as candidates.

Allow me to stop here, as I have the impression that the Democratic Party is living a historic cycle of developmental crisis, as it must be worse than today in order to be better than yesterday!”

In addition to Bregu’s response, the Democrat MP, Astrit Patozi, also commented on being left out of the DP candidates’ list, saying that nothing is a coincidence and that the prime minister had warned him of such a thing during the last plenary session. Patozi’s reaction statement reads

“Ironically, it was our chief opponent who gave me fore-warning by questioning my continuity as MP after September during our last parliamentary session. Of course, I am neither paranoid nor delirious enough to think that there is an international conspiracy against me or that Edi Rama purposefully extended the agreement with the Democratic Party to incorporate requirements for the lists of deputies.

So, I also have to thank the non-provisional prime minister, who foresaw it precisely, although it should have been easy for him. Not just because of the agreement, but because the dreams of the ‘New Republic’ resemble with those of the “Renaissance”. Indeed, there are cases when they are the same thing”

