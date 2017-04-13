‘Rama will not resign’, Former PM Berisha: Rama is a hostage of criminal gangs

On the 56th day of the opposition’s protest, the former Prime Minister, Sali Berisha, declared that the Prime Minister cannot resign as the criminal gangs will not allow him to.

Mr. Berisha claimed that the Prime Minister is a hostage of crime and said that video recordings exist showing Edi Rama asking gangs for money, saying: “Do not create illusions. The crimes he has committed do not allow him to resign. The criminal gangs do not allow him, because they have recorded him asking for money from them.”

“Let’s remove Edi Rama, his criminal organization and the government”-said Berisha, who then called on citizens to prepare to take the protest for removing Edi Rama to another level, though he did not specify the means.

The former prime minister also spoke of a senior European official, who according to Berisha, has used an EU institution’s name to convince opposition parties to take part in the June 18 elections, telling them that they can take more offices if the Democratic Party does not participate.

The former prime minister said that the DP allies are at the protesters’ tent by their own will and he issued this call to the EC:

“Take this person away from the Commission; remove corrupt people from the Commission. This is a shameful act that does not help either the Commission or the country he is from.”

