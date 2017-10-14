Rama in Vlora, PM warns police officers of punishment

The second day of the government’s presence in Vlora began with a meeting between Prime Minister Rama and the directors of the Central Government Administration of the district.

Prime Minister Edi Rama focused on the situation regarding criminality and warned that punishment will be taken against the policemen who engage in this kind of phenomenon.

Rama requested the administration to scan all human resource data in order to identify the most prepared and capable persons that are to serve in the administrative institutions.

Rama also emphasized that problems with administration are causing ridicule of Albania amongst the international community.

The criminality situation in the country and the incompetence to provide solutions in these cases has been the centre of attention for the Prime Minister Rama in his meeting with the government cabinet and the central government’s administration in Vlora.

In his speech, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Fatmir Xhafaj accepted that lately the state police hasn’t been effective in solving some criminal cases.

Xhafaj warned that there will be changes in management.

“It is not acceptable that within only one year there have been 5-6 cases of homicide and the perpetrators haven’t been identified yet. For us this is extremely concerning.

“This will push us to investigate deeper into the police force. I believe it is necessary to make the much needed improvements and changes in the structure of the police force, as well as in management.

“It is important that we build a new relationship between the police and the community” – declared the minister of internal affairs.

