‘Rama confirms his failure’, DP MP Tabaku: Tour of hearings highlights bad governance

Democratic Party MP, Jorida Tabaku gave an interview with an Ora News journalist, commenting on the Prime Minister’s tour of hearings and the massive dismissals of directors.

She stated that this is a testimony of the bad governance these past years; a ploy to distract citizens from the problems the government created, in order to trick them into thinking that they fixed them.

According to the Democratic Party MP, the real problem is the corrupt system that has flourished under the governance of the socialists. For this she directly blames Prime Minister Edi Rama.

MP Tabaku thinks that the government the Prime Minister is promising to create over the next 4 years is in fact an exact copy of the Democratic Party’s program.

Despite this, the Democrat MP says that nothing will change as, according to her, the Prime Minister is only truly focused on abusing power.

MP Tabaku adds that Albania is no longer attractive to foreign investments because of high informality and high taxes.

The democrat MP announced that the month of September will be a month of challenges for the Democratic Party.

However, she promises a strong opposition will emerge, which will denounce any government abuse, and will return hope to the citizens.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter