Rama-Basha agreement, SP MP Majko: There is no perfect agreement in politics

The Director of the Legalizations’ Agency, Artan Lame, and the socialist MP Pandeli Majko have responded today to the agreement reached between the Prime Minister and the DP chairman to solve the political crisis.

According to the agreement reached by the parties, the Director of the Legalizations’ Agency is to be removed and a provisional director appointed, however according to Lame the DP chairman wants the post in hopes to receive additional votes.

Meanwhile, according to Socialist MP Majko there is no perfect agreement in politics and anyone trying to determine a winner and loser only seeks to misinterpret the agreement.

“It is out of discussion that the agreement produces a co-governance. The Democratic Party should find the provisional ministers and directors” said Majko, adding that the Prime Minister is recognized for taking the wrong actions for a rightful purpose.

“Rama’s politics are like paintings, making sense only when they are seen at the end, not at the beginning, where they may be seen as a mess” – said the socialist MP, noting that the agreement included the opposition in elections.

