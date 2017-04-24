Protest ‘under control’, Police officers and protesters filmed each other

The opposition’s protest in the five main roads of the country was held without incident.

Even though it was considered to be an illegal protest, state police took all the necessary measures to maintain order.

State police officers used the latest technology to record the protest and identify the protesters. This was made possible thanks to foreign experts who assisted the Albanian police officers and have trained them in how to act during the demonstration.

However, police officers were not the only ones recording the protest.

Protesters were recording and taking pictures of the police officers as well.

Sources from the state police told to an Ora News journalist that there were no incidents around the country, but the police had taken measures for any emergent situation, leaving the secondary roads open.

The citizens, however, were the ones who suffered the consequences of this protest, blocking them in the middle of the street.

Even though the protest was held without incident, the state police have announced it will file all the materials to prosecution in order to start a criminal proceeding against the organizers of the illegal protests.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter