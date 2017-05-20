Promises for agriculture, PM: We will invest more; we will fight to receive 71 seats

Prime Minister Edi Rama held a meeting today with some farmers from Korça, testifying that the Socialist Government has done a lot for agriculture, though adding his awareness that much more still needs to be done.

The Prime Minister asked the farmers to vote for the Socialist Party, in order to continue with the policies that come to the aid of agriculture.

The Prime Minister said that a lot has been achieved during his mandate, even though the government’s work was focused on fulfilling short-comings.

Commenting on the political situation, the Prime Minister proclaimed:

“The Democratic Party has entered elections, though it poses a serious threat due to its absence of vision. A race is a race and everyone wants to be first.

“The Socialist Movement for Integration wants to be first; the Democratic Party wants to be first. We ARE first, but we will still fight hard to receive 71 seats in the upcoming election.

“We gave the Democrats the opportunity to participate in elections, now it is up to them to work to achieve the votes”

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s statement, the Democratic Party retorted that Edi Rama is lying and that he has done nothing for agriculture, claiming that the prices of both oil and agricultural products have each increased by 30%.

The DPs claims continued to include an accusation that 70% of the budget for agriculture was received only by the Prime Minister’s friends.

The Democratic Party has pledged an investment into agriculture of 150 million euro as soon as it comes into power.

