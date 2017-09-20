Project for Lana river, Democratic Party MPs support Shkoza residents

The National Inspectorate for the Protection of the Territory continues with its operation to demolish houses affecting the project for the extension of the Lana River in Shkozë area.

The residents whose houses will be demolished have expressed disappointment in the state, saying that, now, they do not have a place to live.

Members of three families, whose houses have already been demolished, say they are currently staying with relatives, however this is not a long-term solution. They are asking for assistance from state institutions.

Some of the Democratic Party’s MPs have come to the support of the citizens, accusing the Prime Minister of failing to keep the promises he made during the electoral campaign.

“This is what happens when you put your trust in Edi Rama. I want to call on the government and the Prime Minister not to behave as an enemy with the citizens.

“I call on the Prime Minister to act humanely, because there are hundreds of families that are being taken out of their homes, together with their children” – declared democrat mp Paloka.

Despite the statements made by the MP, some residents stated their opinions that the Democratic Party was simply putting on a political show, and asked the Democrat Mps where were they a few days ago before the destruction of the houses began.

The residents even went as far as asking the MPs to leave, saying they do not need part time politicians.

The operation by the National Inspectorate for the Protection of Territory will continue until the 153 affected houses are demolished.

The residents claim that, following the demolitions, 700 people will be sleeping under the open sky.

