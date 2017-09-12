President’s visit in Italy, Meta held a meeting with Boldrini, praising excellent relations

On the second day of his official visit to Italy, President of the Republic Ilir Meta was received by the Chairwoman of the Chamber of MPs in the Italian Parliament, Laura Boldrini.

President Meta praised the excellent relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, and expressed his gratitude to Mrs. Boldrini for the contribution she gave to eliminate tax on Albanian transport vehicles.

President Meta also praised the contribution Mrs. Boldrini has given to North-Eastern Albania as a representative of the UNHCR.

More co-operation with Italy, recognition of the contribution of Albanians living and working there and intensification of relations between the two countries, were the main points of discussion between President Ilir Meta and the Chairwoman Laura Boldrini.

They agreed on boosting legal initiatives which will pave the way for implementation of concrete projects.

President Meta and Mrs. Boldrini also paid a special attention to the progress of regional co-operation.

