President’s first official meeting, Ilir Meta to spend two days in Italy

Immediately after the swearing-in of the new government, the President of the Republic Ilir Meta will travel to Italy to conduct the first official visit as President.

The president will travel to Rome, with the first official meetings predicted to be held on September 11 and 12.

During his two day visit, President Meta will hold meetings with high ranking representatives from the Italian state.

On Monday, September 11, the President will be received by his Italian counterpart, Sergio Matarella, at the government palace.

On Monday afternoon, President Meta will meet with the Chairwoman of the Chamber of MPs in Parliament, Laura Boldrini.

On the second day of his visit, Mr. Meta will meet with the chairman of the Italian Senate.

It is expected that President Meta will hold a press conference, with both Italian and Albanian journalists present.

The President of the Republic has chosen Italy to start his tour of institutional visits abroad as Italy a strategic partner of Albania in the path towards the European Union.

The focus of the visit will include improving co-operation between the two countries, Albania’s integration in the EU, the fight against drugs, organized crime and terrorism, and the migration crisis.

