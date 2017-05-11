President visits Kosovo, Albanian and Kosovar presidents discussed the Albanians’ problems

The President of the Republic of Albania Bujar Nishani is on an official visit to Kosovo, where he held meetings with political leaders.

First, Mr. Nishani was received by his Kosovar counterpart with whom he discussed the problems of Albanians.

The two representatives discussed the recent political developments in both countries, emphasizing the need of political maturity.

President Nishani declared that he will not stop his efforts to help the political parties reach compromise, in function of guaranteeing the rule of law and advancement of the process of European integration.

President Nishani stressed that Europe is the only alternative for all Albanian people wherever they are, and that the politicians cannot hold back the integration process.

Meanwhile, the Kosovar president spoke of visas liberalization for Kosovo, saying that Kosovo has fulfilled all of its obligations and that the liberalization has not happened because of European bureaucracies.

The Albanian President was awarded with the title “the order of freedom” by his Kosovar counterpart.

