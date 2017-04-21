Political situation, US State Department calls all parties to participate in elections

The US state department has urged Albanian political parties to participate in the June 18 parliamentary elections.

Ambassador Thomas A. Shannon, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, held a meeting with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati to address common interests in Albania’s bilateral relationship and the region.

The Under Secretary reaffirmed the close partnership between the United States and Albania, the strong support for Albania’s judicial reform efforts, and the shared commitment to democratic values including the law, and the respect for human rights.

Ambassador Shannon also emphasized the importance of all political parties in Albania participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Having reconfirmed the close partnership between the two countries, Under Secretary Shannon pointed out the powerful support of the US for implementation of justice reform as well as joint commitment to safeguarding the values of democracy, the law, and human rights.

Minister Bushati thanked Under Secretary Shannon for the constant support of the US towards Albania and the region in the strengthening of peace, democratic stability and state-building reforms.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, Albania’s constructive role in strengthening the regional cooperation as well as the contribution to improving the environment of security in South-Eastern Europe.

On his visit to Washington D.C., Minister of Foreign Affairs Ditmir Bushati also met with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Theresa Whelan.

During this meeting, Minister Bushati thanked the US for comprehensive support provided to Albania in the reform of the security sector and the modernization of our Armed Forces.

The conversation also focused on the need for strengthening cooperation in the field of defense in response to security challenges the Euro-Atlantic space faces.

Minister Bushati briefed Ms. Whelan on the added role of Albania in missions and NATO operations as well as its contribution to the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

