Political situation, US Ambassador Lu held a meeting with the DP chairman

After the opposition’s protest that was held in Tirane and different cities, the US Ambassador Donald Lu held a meeting with the Democratic Party chairman at the Democratic Party’s headquarters.

Recently, the US ambassador has made efforts to help the parties communicate and find a solution to the political crisis.

The meeting was informal and the media was not informed about it.

It has been learned that their discussion was focused on the political situation and the efforts to try to find a solution.

The meeting of the US ambassador with the Opposition’s leader was held a day before the Vice President of the European Popular Parties, David McAllister visits Tirana, in an effort to help the parties end the crisis.

Mr. McAllister will be accompanied by member of European parliament, Knut Fleckenstein, who has also been engaged as negotiator for other political crises in our country.

