Political situation, EU, US & OSCE Ambassadors held a meeting with Minister of Interior

The US Ambassador to Albania Donald Lu, the Ambassador of the European Union Romana Vlahutin, and the OSCE Ambassador, Bernd Borchardt, held a meeting with the Minister of Interior today.

The meeting of the Ambassadors with the Minister of Interior lasted about 30 minutes.

The focus of the meeting is thought to be the political situation and the opposition’s protest on May 13.

Recently, the internationals are highly engaged finding a solution for the political impasse.

