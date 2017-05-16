Political crisis, Sources say the parties are about to reach an agreement

The Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha held two meetings with his allies and the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha today.

Sources say that the proposals to come out of the crisis and to enter the elections have been on focus with the discussions at the meetings the DP chairman held.

In the period of same time, the US ambassador Donald Lu held a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, which lasted around one hour. It is believed that the package the German negotiator David McAllister proposed to the parties was the point of discussion.

Yesterday, Deputy Assistant Secretary for European & Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee held meetings with political leaders and asked them to accept the McAllister package in order to find a solution to the political crisis.

Sources from the negotiations say that the parties are close to reaching an agreement, which will include the McAllister package and the Prime Minister’s proposals made at the meetings he held with the DP chairman at the President’s office a few weeks ago.

Sources say that the parties are currently discussing two important issues such as the approval of vetting and the election date.

It has been learned that the Prime Minister has accepted electronic identification. Regarding the election date, it is known that the parties are close to reaching an agreement to hold the elections in July. The Democratic Party has requested the elections to be held on September but the Prime Minister has asked that the elections not be held later than July 23rd. The sources are optimistic that the parties will reach an agreement.

The coming hours are vital and an agreement between the parties is expected to be reached in the next few hours.

