Political crisis, SMI chair Meta: Political conflict must be solved as soon as possible

The chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta held a meeting today with the young people involved in the Youth Movement for Integration in Durres.

He emphasized that the political force he leads has always put the country’s interest over everything else.

The SMI chairman declared that the political situation should be resolved as soon as possible, as otherwise it will bring insecurities for local businesses and jobs, saying:

“Tireless efforts are being made so that the country goes towards stability, democracy and the strengthening of institutions, economy and wellbeing.

It is really important that the absurd political conflict be resolved as soon as possible. Every hour that goes by brings more insecurity for both local businesses and foreign investors, and hampers job creation.

The Socialist Movement for Integration puts the country’s interest over its own and has always shown determination to maximize strength and stability in institutions. This is the only way to develop the economy in a fast and steady manner and to fight poverty”

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter