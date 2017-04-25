Political crisis, MEPs McAllister & Fleckenstein arrived in Tirane

Members of European Parliament, David McAllister and Knut Fleckenstein arrived in Tirane today, to help the parties solve the political crisis between the Majority and opposition.

The Members of European Parliament arrived at Rinas airport at 1 pm, where they were received by the EU ambassador Romana Vlahutin.

Afterwards, the vice President of European Popular Parties David McAllister and MEP Knut Fleckenstein held a meeting with government allies, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Assembly Speaker Ilir Meta.

Prime Minister Rama was accompanied by the chairman of the socialist parliamentary group, Gramoz Ruçi and the socialist MP Taulant Balla.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker was accompanied by the chairman of Socialist Movement for Integration parliamentary group and the Minister of Justice.

The gathering of the MEPS with the government allies lasted about an hour and later the MEPS headed to the Democratic Party headquarters, where they held a meeting with the DP chairman, Lulzim Basha.

It has been learned that the parties do not have a draft agreement yet, but if the parties reach compromise, a joint meeting of all the parties is expected, something which seems difficult at this time.

