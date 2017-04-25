Political crisis, DP chairman: We have the chance to solve crisis through dialogue

Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, spoke today at the protesters’ tent, where he issued positive signals and was optimistic that the arrival of the members of European parliament could help solve the crisis through dialogue.

Speaking from the protesters’ tent, Mr. Basha declared that the solution is possible and declared that he will go to the meeting as the representative of Albanian people.

Mr. Basha reiterated that the establishment of the provisional government is the main non-negotiable condition declaring:

“Today we have the chance to solve the crisis through dialogue. I do not represent myself or the Democratic Party; I represent the interests of the largest popular union. It is easy to find compromise for everything concerning me or the Democratic Party, but I do not withdraw from anything concerning the fate of free elections.”

“We are offering an honest solution. We are not asking for power, we are not asking for Rama’s removal, even though he deserves it, but we are only asking to give the Albanian people an opportunity to vote.”

“We should end the old republic through dialogue. We are united and determined to go through this battle. We wish that reasoning prevails today. Let’s pray also for our opponents. People will win, through dialogue or confrontation”.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter