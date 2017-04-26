Political crisis, Assembly Speakers calls on political parties in a meeting at 7 pm

Assembly Speaker, Ilir Meta, has called on all political parties in a meeting at 7 pm, in an effort to resolve the political crisis.

Ora News sources say that the meeting is expected to be held at 7pm and that all the parties are called.

It has been learned that the OSCE recommendations will be the subject of the meeting, but the possibilities to find a solution to the crisis will also be discussed.

The Socialist Party, Socialist Movement for Integration, The Democratic Party, The Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity, The Republican Party, and the Party for Unity of Human rights are invited to attend the meeting.

The Democratic Party’s stance is not known yet, as the party headed by Lulzim Basha has conditioned its participation in elections with the establishment of a provisional government.

