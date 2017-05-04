Political crisis, Ambassadors meet with leaders. PM & Basha to meet at 7 pm

After the negotiations between the Prime Minister and DP chairman at the president’s office, the US ambassador is making efforts to help the parties find compromise.

Ambassador Lu held a meeting with Prime Minister Rama at the Prime Minister’s office, before the PM Rama held his press conference, where he declared that he stands to the date set for the parliamentary elections.

Immediately after the conference, the US ambassador went again to the Prime Minister’s office. In the afternoon, the US and EU ambassador went again to the Prime Minister’s office.

Meanwhile, the DP chairman held a two hour meeting with the ambassadors of the EU countries at the Democratic Party headquarters.

Yesterday, the British embassy called on the parties to solve the crisis and appealed for the participation of all the parties in elections.

The meetings are being held at a time when the opposition continues protesting and has announced protests to be held on May 7 in Kavaje, where local elections for the new mayor will be held on the same day.

Meanwhile, the president has called the Prime Minister and the DP chairman in a second meeting today at 7 pm. The president’s call comes after he expressed his concern over the political crisis. Yesterday, the president called the political leaders in a meeting, where no agreement was reached.

