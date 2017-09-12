‘Political agreement died’, Basha: Free elections, core of agreement, not respected

Giving the first speech as Member of Parliament, Democratic Party chairman Lulzim Basha declared the government’s program to be just a document; without any value and without any content.

Mr. Basha announced the end of the political agreement he reached with the Prime Minister on May 18, explaining that free elections were the core of the agreement, and that, according to him, this condition was not met on June 25.

The DP chairman did not make any question regarding the government’s program, but he harshly rejected it.

“Free and fair elections were the core of the May 18 agreement, so June 25 marked the death of the agreement. And if June 25 killed the agreement, September 9 buried it.

“Not only the selection of Gramoz Ruçi as Assembly Speaker, but also the mafia act of buying two votes from the opposition, showed that you do not want co-operation with your opponent, but you always choose manipulation and buying of votes” – said Mr. Basha to the Prime Minister.

According to Mr. Basha, important names from the majority represent crime and, for this reason he calls on the Prime Minister to take action.

The Democratic Party Chairman demands the Prime Minister to dismiss Mr. Ruçi as Assembly Speaker and Fatmir Xhafaj as Minister of Interior, and also to arrest the brother of the Minister of Interior in order to improve the image of the country.

The DP chairman also highlighted the need to realize the electoral reform, which according to him will bring the real representation of citizens in Parliament.

Mr. Basha considers the governance of Prime Minister Rama to have been a failure, with no investments, increased poverty, and increased debt.

According to the DP chairman, this is the also only government that has made NO achievements regarding European Integration.

