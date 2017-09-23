Police operation, Luxury vehicles and criminal assets seized in Fier

State police have continued with “Operation Autumn 2017” for the checking and seizing of luxury vehicles and assets that are suspected to have been bought with profits raised from criminal activities.

Today, police conducted a search in Fier where they seized 16 luxury vehicles which are suspected to have been trafficked.

Two people were arrested as a result of the raid, one from Fier and another from Lushnje.

According to a police notification, some vehicles have also been taken to the police department for more detailed verification, as well as some citizens being accompanied to the police station for further questioning.

Apart from the checking and seizing of vehicles, the police operation also aims at arresting people who have been declared wanted.

State police will continue with their operation for the blocking of trafficked vehicles, hitting criminal gangs hard by seizing assets that have been gained from illegal activities.

