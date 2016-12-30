PM’s last conference, Rama praised the achievements in economic sector

During the annual year end press conference, the Albanian Prime Minister highlighted the success his government reached in the economic sector.

“Referring to figures and facts, the country’s economy in 2016 represents the most significant aspect of a process of reform efforts. We have improved our classification in the World Bank’s global classification for doing business. Albania has an economy that is enjoying steady growth and according to all forecasts this year will end with a growth rate of around 3.3% to 3.5%.

2016 was the best year for foreign investments, and the coming year will see the highest number of investments in Albania”-said the Prime Minister, though he added that the country’s growth is far from the government’s 5% growth target.

The Prime Minister announced that an investment package of 1 billion euro will be launched in the coming year, and that the Arbri Road construction will start in 2017.

“The Arbri Road will start before the termination of my mandate, and I will finish it during the next mandate as Prime Minister, after June 18th. By Spring we will sign an agreement with the bid winning company and then the work will start”-declared the Prime Minister.

Speaking about decriminalization, the Prime Minister said that he will respect the law, and called the Opposition’s accusations shameful.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also commented on the political coalition with the Socialist Movement for Integration, saying that they will continue to work together, and that this coalition will elect the new President of the Republic.

“There is no need to pretend like we do not want, or to pretend like we are waiting. This is an understandable tactic for the Socialist Movement for Integration. Meta thinks that the coalition with Democratic Party was successful, but I think that coalition caused Albania to suffer. The Alliance for a European Albania will appoint the new President”-added the Prime Minister.

At the end, the Prime Minister also said that he will run again for Vlora’s MP in the 2017 elections.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter