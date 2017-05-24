PM warns the DP: ‘We will break the agreement if vetting is not unblocked’

Only a few days have passed since the agreement between the Socialist Party and Democratic Party is finalized, and after the voting in parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama threatens the Democratic Party that if it does not unblock vetting commissions by the end of May, the agreement between the parties will be broken.

During a meeting with local residents in Kashar area, the Prime Minister reminded his political rival of the aim of the agreement, which is vetting. The Prime Minister demanded that the DP should select from the expert list members for the two vetting committees, declaring:

“Within May, the MPs of the ruling majority and the opposition should select from the list of experts, which is already verified by the International Monitoring Operation, and the members of the two vetting commissions. Vetting is the main reason we concluded an agreement with the Democratic Party”

The Prime Minister also added that the citizens’ interest has been put over the parties’ interest.

The Prime Minister invited the Socialist Party supporters to vote for the Socialist Party on June 25, so that the SP rules the country without sharing the governance.

The Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration, which ruled the country together for 4 years after 2013 elections, are running alone in parliamentary elections. The former SMI chairman, Ilir Meta declared that the SMI is open to everyone, leaving the opportunity to form a coalition with any political party after elections.

The Socialist Movement for Integration has declared its priority to emerge the top political party in the June 25 elections.

