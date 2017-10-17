PM on Tahiri’s accusations , Rama: there will be no tolerance for anybody who chooses the path of crime

Prime Minister Edi Rama has demanded an immediate investigation regarding the accusations against the Former Minister of Interior, Saimir Tahiri.

Via social media, Prime Minister Rama has said that Albania deserves to know the truth about this case and guarantees there will be no tolerance for anyone.

Prime Minister Rama has reacted for the first time against the accusations of the opposition, which implicates the former minister of interior in drug trafficking, following the arrest of Moisi Habilaj.

The Prime Minister has written on social media: “We want to know the truth as soon as possible!”

The prime minister encourages the law executive branches to shed light upon every allegation against Saimir Tahiri.

Mr Rama said he considers the conversations between the two accused to be disgusting.

“It is disgusting and shocking, what has been said between the two criminals. I have known Saimir Tahiri for years as a person with good intentions, capability and integrity and that is why I have always supported him.

“But Albania today wants and deserves to know the truth, only the truth and nothing else besides the truth.

“This is why the Albanian executive branches of law must investigate this story without wasting any more time and to shed light on the facts” – wrote the prime minister on social media.

The Prime Minister goes on to add that it will be guaranteed that no forgiveness will be given for anybody who chooses a criminal path.

“The new government is here for one purpose: to ensure justice is delivered to anyone who chooses the path of crime instead of helping to build the Albania we want – an Albania with strong government, employment and welfare.

“No reservations. No doubts. Our fight against crime will continue every day! Until the end!” – are the last words of the prime minister’s reaction against the accusations.

