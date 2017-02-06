PM on judicial reform, Rama: Vetting is not for the ambassador or chief prosecutor

For the first time, Prime Minister Edi Rama commented on the accusations exchanged between the US Ambassador, Donald Lu and Prosecutor General, Adriatik Llalla.

During a meeting today, the Prime Minister stated that the Judicial Reform and the Vetting Law are part of the fight against corruption for everyone, not just some.

“The Judicial Reform is a fundamental reform that will be realized through vetting. The vetting process is not for me, nor for the US Ambassador, nor for the Prosecutor General, or any other one person. It is for the common people of this country, who will be finally liberated from corrupt Judges and Prosecutors”-declared the Prime Minister. He held the meeting today for the beneficiaries of the mitigating schemes applied by the Power Distribution Operator for the needy, where he also announced the project for automated meter reading.

“Automated meter reading will be applied all around Albania within this year. As the Minister of Energy said, we are working towards energy meters being read 4 times a year instead of every month”-said the Prime Minister, who considers the energy reform to be successful. The Prime Minister added that if the government had pardoned the arrears, the energy reform would have failed.

