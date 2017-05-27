PM on DP’s list, Rama: All losers are together in the ‘New Republic of losers’

Prime Minister Edi Rama put his two cents in on the Democratic Party’s list of candidates, commenting that he considers it to be ‘The New Republic of Losers’.

The Prime Minister has even mentioned some specific names, including those who have been part of former races and the Democratic Party’s ally and chairman of the Republican Party, Mr. Fatmir Mediu, as the ‘losers’ he refers to.

“All the losers are together in a list. Sali Berisha is a loser, Lulzim Basha a loser, Halim Kosova – a loser. All the losers are there. Mediu is always a winner in losing. Dashamir Shehi is also a loser. This is the Democratic Party, the new republic of losers”- said the Prime Minister.

He adding that more votes are needed for the Socialist Party, but not in order to have more seats in parliament or power, but in order to more to be achieved by the Party.

Implying that the Socialist Party will receive 71 mandates, the prime minister said that the Socialist Party should govern the country without holding other parties in its lap, as in the current political climate this would prove difficult.

