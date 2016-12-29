PM on CEZ agreement, Rama: We solved the issue peacefully

Prime Minister Edi Rama testified today at the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission on the CEZ issue.

Prime Minister Rama responded to the questioning of Opposition members over the settlement between the Albanian govt. and Czech company CEZ. The Opposition is accusing the government of solving the CEZ issue politically, in order to not risk Albania’s candidate status and costing the state 450 million euro.

The Prime Minister defended the agreement, stating that it was the only solution the government could do, and confirmed the explanation given by the Minister of Energy regarding the process.

In reply to the question of why the dispute was solved by an agreement of mutual understanding rather than taking the case to Arbitrage Court, the Prime Minister had this to say:

“When we took office, the situation compelled us to intervene as fast as possible in order to fix a complicated situation. Back in October of 2013, the losses were at 50 percent and the financial situation was touch-and-go, therefore, at the insistence of the World Bank, we sought the assistance of the IMF.

In the face of all this, we chose to solve the conflict on the basis of mutual understanding. Above all, Albania was at risk for an energetic and financial collapse, and losing all chances of attracting investments. Albania’s societal position had been weakened beyond repair. All the circumstances and the case made by the stakeholders led us to this conclusion”-declared Prime Minister Rama.

When asked by the Opposition MPs whether the Czech government had set conditions on the agreement with the Albanian government as to its candidate status, the Prime Minister had this to say:

“The fact that the Czech government had a blocking stance because of this issue is not something we can be surprised about, considering the way the European Union functions. It was possible for the Czech govt. to impose a veto, though the Czech side did not mention the word veto. I have personally spoken with the Czech Prime Minister and he never used the word veto, but he clearly implied it. I made it clear that we want the agreement, but not through pressuring”-added the Prime Minister. Witnesses say neither the Majority nor the Opposition members asked the Prime Minister many questions, and it was noted that during the extent of the meeting the Prime Minister was seen working on drawings.

