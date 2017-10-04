PM meets with prosecutor general, decriminalization has been on focus of the meeting

The Albanian Prosecution is verifying the MP of the Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity, Aqif Rakipi, as requested by the Democratic Party.

Following the filing of the request by the Democratic Party, Prime Minister Edi Rama called the Prosecutor General for a meeting regarding the decriminalization process.

“Discussions over the request filed by the Democratic Party, regarding a deep verification of the MP Aqif Rakipi, based on the decriminalization law, was the focus of the meeting” – reads an announcement from the prosecution to the media.

The announcement further reads that the prosecution had already started a deep verification of MP Rakipi several months ago and that the investigation is ongoing.

Currently, the special sector for decriminalization in the prosecutor general’s office is still waiting for a response from foreign authorities, to whom the prosecution has asked for further information.

During the meeting, the Prosecutor General assured the Prime Minister that the prosecution will conduct deep investigations for all cases for which there will be a request.

Also, the chief prosecutor added that the prosecution will also investigate on its own accord.

The prosecutor general emphasized that the prosecution continues its collaboration with other authorities in charge of verifying the Members of Parliament as per decriminalization law.

In particular, the central election commission is the institution that conducts preliminary investigations of all those elected into local and state government.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter