Plenary session, Besnik Baraj will lead the first session on Saturday

With the three eldest MPs being members of the Opposition and refusing to lead the first plenary session, it has been announced that MP Besnik Baraj of the Socialist Party will be the one to lead the session.

The decision was made after Sali Berisha, Tritan Shehu and Halim Kosova, the three eldest MPs in the Albanian parliament, all refused to take on the role.

Gramoz Ruçi also refused to lead the first session, because he has been proposed by the Socialist Party to be the new speaker of parliament.

A few days ago, Ora News learned that the opposition is organizing a protest against the election of Mr. Ruçi as assembly speaker and against the election of Fatmir Xhafaj as Minister of Interior.

For this reason, and also to discuss the opposition’s action, the DP chairman has decided to gather the new parliamentary group tomorrow at 6 pm.

This will be only the second time the DP chairman gathers the new parliamentary group since the June 25 elections.

It has been learned that the names of those who will represent the Democratic Party in parliamentary bodies, as well as the names of the chairman, vice chairman and secretary of Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, will be discussed.

The 9th legislature of the Albanian parliament will commence on Saturday and two plenary sessions have been announced.

The first plenary session will be held on Saturday, at 10:00am, when parliament will set up the council for the verification of mandates, which is made up of 9 MPs who will review the documents of each Member of Parliament.

The MPs are proposed by the parliamentary groups and elected by 71 votes. The council for the verification of mandates must submit a report to parliament on the MPs validity.

It is learned that this council will draft the report over the course of this Saturday, to allow the parliament to gather again at 6pm, when the new members of parliament will be sworn in.

