Petrit Vasili in Fier: ‘More jobs and more rights for workers’

Petrit Vasili, who will be voted on Wednesday as the new chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration after the resignation of Ilir Meta, made his first promise for more jobs.

Today he had this to say in a Facebook status:

“More jobs, more well paid jobs with dignified conditions, more rights for workers. Today is May 1, and the Socialist Movement for Integration offers a chance to all workers”.

Earlier today, during a meeting with young entrepreneurs in Fier, Mr. Vasili said that the Socialist Movement for Integration will present a realistic program for June 18 elections, stating:

“All together we will walk towards a developed Albania. The country cannot progress without enterprises, without economic development. Albania cannot prosper and all the words the politicians say will be empty and based on those promises which even the politicians do not believe. We are preparing our own electoral program, which will not only be excellent but also realistic”.

The SMI mp for the city of Fier emphasized that political stability creates security for local and foreign investments.

