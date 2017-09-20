Pedestrian areas, Mayor: ‘Mother Theresa’ square to be turned into a pedestrian area

Tirana’s mayor, Erion Veliaj, announced today that Mother Teresa Square will also be transformed into a Pedestrian Area, just like Skanderbeg Square.

The mayor said that the project will be piloted on September 22, a day without vehicles, with the aim of continuing with the implementation of the project.

“This year, we have transformed some areas into pedestrian areas, starting with the New Bazaar and Skanderberg Square. We will continue investing in pedestrian areas.

“‘Mother Teresa’ square will be one of them.

“As you already know, the Square is currently open only to pedestrians during certain hours of the day, starting from the President’s office up to the university campus.

“That will be the area for pedestrians in the future, together with another area behind the Ministry of Education” – declared the mayor.

Apart from this, the mayor announced that the City Hall has signed an agreement with 250 bakeries with the aim of reducing the number of plastic bags distributed.

“This is more than a direct victory in the battle to have a cleaner Tirana. The agreement with the bakeries reduces the use of 1 million plastic bags in Tirane.

“This makes us all proud. We all feel that the city is cleaner than it used to be. With today’s agreement, we will open a new chapter.

“I can wait to declare Tirana a vanguard city of the Balkans. No city in the Balkans has done this yet, but I can guarantee you that we will be copied” – declared the mayor.

The city hall expects that 250 million less plastic bags will have been used by the end of 2017.

