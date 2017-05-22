Path to vetting was paved, The agreement paves way to establishment of commissions

The agreement reached between the main political parties paves the way to complete implementation of the vetting process of judges and prosecutors.

The process has been blocked since April, and will be unblocked after the members of the opposition for vetting commissions will be approved in today’s special plenary session.

The Peoples Advocate and the International Monitoring Operation have concluded the verification of the criteria of the candidates.

From the Peoples Advocate’s verifications, 84 candidates meet with the legal criteria to be members of vetting bodies, while 17 of these members have received a negative recommendation from the International Monitoring operation.

109 other candidates did not meet the formal criteria, and 70 of them have received a negative assessment from the International monitoring Operation.

Parliament should now review the 3 lists of candidates; the list with clean candidates of 67 members, the list with candidates who do not meet the formal criteria of 39 candidates, and the list of candidates who have received a negative recommendation from the International Monitoring Operation of 87 candidates.

Parliament will set up an ad hoc commission with 6 members, 3 from the majority and 3 from the opposition, which will verify the three lists and will have 10 days to draft a list of candidates who will be voted on in parliament. This list of candidates will be for three vetting bodies; the appellate college, the independent commission of qualification and the public commissioners.

The lists will then be sent to the two other ad hoc commissions, one with 12 members that will select the members of the independent commission of qualifications and to the other with 6 members that will select the members of the appellate college.

Both commissions have 30 days to draft the lists that will be sent to parliament for approval, and parliament should approve the lists within 10 days with 3 out of 5 of the votes.

The entire procedure for establishment of the vetting bodies will at most last 50 days.

