Party finances, Central Election Comm. will take measures against 10 parties

Most of the political parties in the June 25 elections have failed to submit the financial reports on their electoral campaigns to the Central Election Commission.

As the Commission expresses their concerns, the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Drilona Hoxhaj, said that the declaration of the expenditures made during the campaign is a legal obligation.

At this stage, only 8 parties have made their declarations.

10 political parties have not followed the law by submitting the financial report for the electoral campaign.

“The political parties had 60 days after the declaration of the election result to submit a financial report with detailed data about the revenue and expenditures during the campaign.

“The legal deadline to implement this obligation was September 25, 2017. .

“The Central Election Commission has continuously communicated with the economists of parties asking for compliance with the law.

“Only 8 parties have submitted their financial reports. The CEC will apply administrative measures for political parties that have violated the law.

“Currently, the central election commission is working intensively to verify the reports the parties have submitted” – declared the chairwoman of the Central Election Commission.

10 political parties have been warned of administrative measures for failing to submit the financial report for the expenditures made during electoral campaign.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter