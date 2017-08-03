Parties without democracy, Institute of political studies: Races for chairmen are fictitious

A recent study by the Institute of Political Studies makes the concerning conclusion that democracy in Albanian parties is fragile and asphyxiated.

The study refers to the recent elections in the Democratic Party and to the last elections in the Socialist Party.

Political analyst, Afrim Krasniqi says that the processes are fictitious and that paradox results are noticed if the votes are analyzed.

Mr. Krasniqi says that the study clearly shows that the mechanisms used in Albanian political parties for the election of the party leaders are not even close to the minimal criteria adhered to by political parties in Western countries.

“Albanian politics is asphyxiated and electoral processes for selecting party leaders or chairmanship are a merely farce”

The analysis leaves us asking, if a political party itself is not democratic and does not function by adhering to clear rules, how can it possibly lead our country or even make a fair opposition?

