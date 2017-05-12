OSCE’s call: ‘No space for violence in the Albania of 2017’

A day before the opposition’s protest, the OSCE has issued an appeal for a peaceful protest.

the OSCE presence in Albania writes on twitter:

“The right to gather in a peaceful way is one of the foundations of democracy. There is no space for violence in the Albania of 2017”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the OSCE ambassador to our country, as well as the EU and US ambassadors held a meeting with the Minister of Interior.

The meeting of the Ambassadors with the Minister of Interior lasted around 30 minutes.

The focus of the meeting is thought to be the political situation and the opposition’s protest on May 13th.

Recently, the internationals are highly engaged finding a solution for the political impasse.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter