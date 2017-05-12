Opposition’s protest, Vice PM: A new republic does not emerge from civil disobedience

Vice Prime Minister Niko Peleshi commented today on the opposition’s protest, declaring that the protest is a democratic right as long as it is developed within the constitutional norms.

The Vice Prime Minister said that he does not understand what the DP chairman means with the new republic, declaring:

“Protest is a constitutional right, that the opposition can use but within the constitutional norms. I do not know what Basha means by the term ‘new republic’, but I should say that a new program, or a new approach comes if it is voted by people. Elections are the only means through which a political party can come into power. A new republic cannot emerge from civil disobedience”

The vice Prime Minister called on the citizens not to allow the sacrifice of 27 years of fight for democracy, saying:

“I want to send a message to all Albanian people. We should not sacrifice now that Albania, the region, and Europe are in a delicate moment, because of the developments in the region. We should be responsible and careful with the messages we give to people”

Vice PM Peleshi also added that the elections will be held without the opposition, stating:

“We are sorry we are going in June 18 elections without the opposition, but the absence of the opposition does not stop us from asking for the citizens’ vote. June 18 was decreed by the president and in respect of the constitutional framework”.

The vice Prime Minister also said that the European partners have encouraged the political parties to participate in the elections, putting democracy over any party scenario.

