Opposition’s protest, State Police ask for a legal proceeding against protest organizers

Today, the State Police have filed a lawsuit to prosecution against the organizers of yesterday’s protest.

Police filed lawsuits against the Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha and 12 democratic MPs who organized the opposition’s protest, blocking 5 main roads in the process.

State police consider the blocking of the roads to be illegal and according to the criminal code, the organizers risk being fined or serving prison time for up to 3 years.

The opposition’s protest was held for an hour and no incidents occurred. The opposition’s protest was also held in three other cities including Lushnje, Elbasan and Milot.

Fier police were the first to start a legal proceeding against the organizers and supporters. Just a few hours after the protest, Fier police sent the evidence to court for 7 organizers and 117 protesters, accusing them of illegal demonstration.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter