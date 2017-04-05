Opposition’s protest in cities, Main roads in Elbasan, Lushnje and Milot were also blocked

The opposition’s peaceful protest was also held in other cities of the country besides the capital.

The three main roads in Elbasan, Lushnje and Milot were blocked for an hour.

In Elbasan, the main street that connects the city with Tirana and Durres was blocked while Elbasan police monitored the protest.

The opposition supporters also gathered at the main roundabout in Milot. Police officers spoke to the protesters with a megaphone, reminding them that their protest was illegal.

The Fier- Lushnje highway was also blocked for an hour, where the opposition supporters protested peacefully.

The protest was also supported by the Democrat MPs, who were engaged to maintain order and prevent violence during the protest.

The citizens expressed their discontent with the daily problems and poverty they encounter.

Similar to Tirane, protesters sang the national anthem before dispersing at the end of the protest.

