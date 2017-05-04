Opposition’s protest, DP chairman: We will not withdraw from our conditions

A day after the negotiations with the Prime Minister at the President’s office, the Democratic Party’s chairman, Lulzim Basha, declared that the opposition will not withdraw from the request for free and fair elections, declaring:

“We will not give up on any of the minimal guarantees for free and fair elections. Our battle is for free and fair elections, for the citizens’ vote. We are not asking anything for us, but for the citizens. We will not withdraw from our requests for free and fair elections”.

Every Thursday, the opposition MPs give speeches at the protesters’ tent, since they have boycotted the parliament. But, today they had invited the chairman of the Commission for Foreign Issues in Hungarian parliament, Mr. Zsolt Nemeth. He conveyed the message on behalf of the Hungarian Prime Minister saying:

“You have friends in Europe and you are not alone. I want to congratulate you for 76 days of resistance. You are fighting the same battle we have already fought. We have fought against communism. It was not an easy fight, but an extraordinary victory. Today the fight is against the post-communism. The corruption of internationals is the biggest evil of post-communism. We do not want to see a narco-state in Europe. Our past is common, but your future is in the European Union”.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister, Sali Berisha put emphasis on the opposition’s protest on May 7 in Kavaje. He declared that Kavaja will be turned into the capital of democracy on May 7, stating:

“May 7 is a historic day for Albanian democracy. After 27 years, Kavaja will be turned into the capital of democracy. On May 7, Kavaja will sign its victory, the victory of all Albanian people. I call on Kavaja’s people to turn May 7 into the revolution day.

For Citizens to peacefully and with dignity to refuse this farce with which Edi Rama aims to consolidate the republic of drugs. Victory on May 7!”

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter