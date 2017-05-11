Opposition’s call, Former PM Berisha to PM: Give up, you cannot bury pluralism

On the 83th day of the opposition’ protest, the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha asked the Prime Minister to withdraw from what he considers to be an effort to bury political pluralism.

Mr. Berisha considers the Prime Minister to be anti Albanian, especially against the people from the north, and emphasized that the citizens will give him what he deserves, declaring:

“You have undertaken to bury the political pluralism. If you have any reasoning left, I call on you to give up from this undertaking. I invite you to stay in your window on May 13. I guarantee you that the protest will be peaceful. We are determined to hold a peaceful protest. The protesters’ tent will be looking like Everest mount to you and you will be terrified each time you look at it. I call on all Albanians from Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro to join the May 13th protest in Tirane, the biggest protest in defense of pluralism”.

The former Prime Minister said that the current Prime Minister is terrified by the opposition’s protest, and for this reason, he has ordered his officials to organize picnics, with the aim to attract the youth and not to allow them to participate in the opposition’s protest on May 13th.

