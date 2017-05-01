Opposition’s boycott, MP Bregu: The decision was not consulted with DP group

The former Minister of Integration, and the Democrat MP, Majlinda Bregu, openly spoke today against the actions of the Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha.

In a Facebook status, she said that the decision to boycott parliament, the decision to refuse the recommendations made by the European Popular Parties’ negotiators were made without first consulting with the Democratic parliamentary group.

In the Facebook update she wrote:

“The decision to boycott parliament was made without having a real debate on the issue. Despite this, I have always supported the protesters’ tent and the civil protest, as the most democratic way to return the attention of everyone to free and fair elections. ”

“In the meeting with the party chairman, I have frequently requested a gathering of the Democratic parliamentary group. The decision to refuse the package of compromise proposed by European Popular Parties was made without consulting it, making Rama appear as victorious and Democratic Party as uncooperative in the eyes of the European Popular Parties.”

“The hopes that the marriage of interest between Edi Rama and Ilir Meta would end with a divorce and that the government would be removed from this divorce, has vanished.”

Ms. Bregu added that the Democratic Party participated in the 1997 election, a time when many candidates could not even enter in their electoral areas and the country was in the hands of armed gangs.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter