Opposition’s appeal, Electoral College will review opposition’s request on May 18

Today the Electoral College selected 5 judges who will review the opposition’s appeal against the list of candidates registered to the Central Election Commission on April 29.

The Opposition’s request was filed by the Agrarian Party, as the only opposition party that is registered for the June 18 elections. Meanwhile, the majority and the opposition are interested parties in this process.

The Electoral College drew many times for the election of 5 members who will review the opposition’s request.

The Opposition insists that the political parties’ list of candidates have been submitted out of the legal deadline, claiming that the deadline for the parties to register the candidates’ lists was the midnight of April 28, and not April 29.

The Agrarian Party was registered to the C-E-C for the June 18 elections, but it later filed a request to deregister and it did not present the list of its candidates for Members of Parliament.

The chairman of the Central Election Commission reacted today to the opposition’s appeal, saying that the Agrarian Party has no right to appeal as it is not registered as an electoral subject because it has not presented a list of candidates.

The Electoral College will review the opposition’s appeal on May 18.

The reasoning of the chairman of the C-E-C was rejected by the democrat MP Bylykbashi, who says that the Agrarian Party is an electoral subject, that is registered to the central election commission according to article 64 of electoral code.

Mr. Bylykbashi says that the Agrarian Party is registered to the CEC, it is an electoral subject and it has all the rights to appeal.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter