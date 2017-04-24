Opposition blocks the roads, DP chairman: Albanians are united for free elections

As previously announced, the Democratic Party held a one hour peaceful protest maintaining its plan for organizing new protests, separate from those at the boulevard outside of the Prime Minister’s office.

The protest happened peacefully without any incidents by blocking traffic on the main streets in Tirana and other towns in Albania.

The DP chairman, Lulzim Basha, was at ‘Shqiponja’ square along with citizens and opposition MPs.

Mr. Basha declared that there is no way back and that the protests will continue. He repeated his call for the establishment of a provisional government to guarantee free and fair elections, the fight against crime, electronic voting and counting, as well as the application of Vetting saying:

“Hundreds and thousands of Albanians have joined this peaceful movement that shows our determination not to leave Albania in the hands of crime and drugs, but to unite for free and fair elections, with a provisional government that will remove the criminals from state institutions according to decriminalization law;”

“A government that will fight against drugs, that will create the conditions for free and fair elections including electronic voting and counting and that will implement vetting and the judicial reform according to the constitution and to the July 22 agreement.

“God bless the Albanians. This was a warning that the determination of the public’s unity to guarantee free and fair elections is indispensable,”

Citizens had arrived from all around the country and declared they joined this protest because of their dissatisfaction with the current government.

The protest ended at noon, and the DP chairman called on opposition supporters to sing the national anthem, to disperse peacefully, and not to fall prey to any provocations.

Afterwards, the DP chairman, accompanied by his wife and opposition protesters, walked to the protesters’ tent at the boulevard outside the Prime Minister’s office.

He issued another message to the citizens declaring:

“I want to thank all Albanian citizens who rise and protest for the fate of the new republic, the fate of any honest Albanian. We will win together. All Albania can win with us”.

