Operation against informality, Foreign businesses complain about unqualified tax inspectors

The third phase in the operation against informality started only a few days ago.

Already the representatives of foreign investors in our country have expressed some complaints over the checks conducted by inspectors.

The foreign investors have complained that the inspectors present for controls were not qualified, and stay too long on the premises of the company, hampering business activity.

The concerns have been expressed during a meeting held between representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce and of the Tax Directory.

Among other things, the American chamber of commerce asked for the operation against informality to be ongoing rather than in organized in phases.

The Director of Taxation declared that the aim of the operation is to control companies to operate in regularity.

The director promised a rapid change in the way checks are conducted.

1,400 businesses have been checked in the first days of the government’s operation against informality.

