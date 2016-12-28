Ombudsman’s position, SP re-opens the applications, SMI considers the procedure discriminating

The Parliamentary Law Commission met today, and Opposition members were not present though the second package of the Judicial Reform, with 40 laws, was presented at the Commission meeting, along with the termination of the mandate of the Ad hoc Commission.

The Majority members also discussed re-opening the application process for the vacancy of Ombudsman. The application was re-opened even though the Socialist Movement for Integration was in rejection.

The Socialist MP, Mr. Manja, did not provide a legal argument for why the application was re-opened, when there are already three official candidates for the Ombudsman position. He did state that the announcement made through the Parliament’s official webpage was not enough, that many people could not be part of the process.

The vice Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration however, stated that reopening the application discriminates against the candidates who have already applied for the position.

The application process for the Ombudsman’s position will be open for 20 days.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter